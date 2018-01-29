As soon as we heard that Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at this year’s Grammys, we immediately got excited at the thought of a Carter family red carpet appearance.
You can imagine our disappointment, then, when the photos began pouring in, only for Jay-Z and Beyoncé to not be among the A-list stars posing on their way into the event.
Fortunately, it turned out that while Jay and Bey swerved the red carpet, they did still attend the Grammys, with their daughter, Blue Ivy.
Can we please for a minute talk about Beyoncé’s outfit? She’s giving us full ‘Dynasty’-dripping-in-diamonds-massive-hat-and-sunglasses-indoors fantasy.
We. Are. Living.
Despite ultimately being snubbed in the so-called “big three” categories, last year’s Grammys were really all about Beyoncé, after she delivered a show-stopping performance that celebrated motherhood and closed her ‘Lemonade’ era in style.
Even Album Of The Year winner Adele conceded that Beyoncé should have bagged the award, claiming during her speech she “couldn’t accept” the Grammy because she was such a fan of ‘Lemonade’.
Jay-Z’s 2017 album ‘4:44’ earned him the most nominations at this year’s ceremony, with eight nods.
Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars were close behind on seven and six respectively, with both of them also taking to the stage over the course of the ceremony.
Check out all the red carpet pics from this year’s Grammys in the gallery below...