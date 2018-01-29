As soon as we heard that Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at this year’s Grammys, we immediately got excited at the thought of a Carter family red carpet appearance.

You can imagine our disappointment, then, when the photos began pouring in, only for Jay-Z and Beyoncé to not be among the A-list stars posing on their way into the event.

Fortunately, it turned out that while Jay and Bey swerved the red carpet, they did still attend the Grammys, with their daughter, Blue Ivy.