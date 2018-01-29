Ed Sheeran’s victory at this year’s Grammys has not gone down well on social media, after ‘Shape Of You’ triumphed in the Best Pop Solo Performance category over Kesha and Lady Gaga.

When this year’s Grammys nominations were first announced last year, many noticed that Ed had been snubbed in many categories, receiving nods in just two categories.

During Sunday night’s (28 January) ceremony, he won both of the awards he was up for, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Shape Of You’.