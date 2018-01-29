Ed Sheeran’s victory at this year’s Grammys has not gone down well on social media, after ‘Shape Of You’ triumphed in the Best Pop Solo Performance category over Kesha and Lady Gaga.
When this year’s Grammys nominations were first announced last year, many noticed that Ed had been snubbed in many categories, receiving nods in just two categories.
During Sunday night’s (28 January) ceremony, he won both of the awards he was up for, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Shape Of You’.
However, the fact that ‘Shape Of You’ bagged the award over Kesha and Lady Gaga’s emotional ballads ‘Praying’ and ‘Million Reasons’, was not well received on Twitter, particularly as he was the only male artist nominated in the category, and the man himself didn’t actually show up to the ceremony.
Twitter users were quick to vent their annoyance, with many suggesting that either Kesha or Gaga - both of whom were in attendance and performed on the night - would have been more deserving winners.
Despite winding up bagging the two awards he was up for on the night, Ed’s friend Sir Elton John claimed over the weekend that the ‘Perfect’ singer was “extremely upset” that he was snubbed in the three biggest categories of the night.
Sir Elton fumed: “[Shape Of You not being nominated for Song Of The Year] is, to me, a travesty.
“But it’s all about politics. I don’t understand it. I never have understood awards shows.”