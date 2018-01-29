Compared to other ceremonies during this year’s awards season, we couldn’t help not notice that the Grammys was rather lacking in impassioned political statements.

Thank goodness for Janelle Monae, then, who explicitly showed her support for the ‘Time’s Up’ movement when she took to the stage to introduce Kesha on Sunday (28 January).

Addressing the audience at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the majority of whom will have been prominent music industry figures, Janelle said: “Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry.

“We are also daughters, wives, mothers and human beings. We come in peace, but we mean business.”