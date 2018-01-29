Kesha gave the performance of her career at the Grammys on Sunday night (28 January), with a passionate and powerful rendition of her single ‘Praying’.
The singer was joined on stage by Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Cyndi Lauper, and a host of other female artists, including the Resistance Revival Chorus, a group of women who perform together “in the spirit of collective joy and resistance” for the performance.
But despite the stage being full of talent, it was Kesha who really shone throughout, as she delivered a rousing version of her song.
Released last year, the lyrics of ‘Praying’ allude to Kesha’s public legal battle with music producer Dr Luke, who she had accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse (Dr Luke has denied Kesha’s allegations), especially focussing on moving forward after difficult and dark times.
In the wake of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, the performance felt all the more poignant, particularly as Kesha was introduced to the stage by Janelle Monae, who gave a stirring speech in support of the movement.
Kesha was also nominated for two awards on the night, in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Both of these awards were eventually won by Ed Sheeran, a decision which did not go down well on social media, mainly due to the fact the ‘Shape Of You’ singer didn’t actually show up to the ceremony.
With Kesha’s performance already certain to go down in Grammys history, check out some of our other favourites from years gone by in the gallery below...