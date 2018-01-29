Kesha gave the performance of her career at the Grammys on Sunday night (28 January), with a passionate and powerful rendition of her single ‘Praying’.

The singer was joined on stage by Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Cyndi Lauper, and a host of other female artists, including the Resistance Revival Chorus, a group of women who perform together “in the spirit of collective joy and resistance” for the performance.

But despite the stage being full of talent, it was Kesha who really shone throughout, as she delivered a rousing version of her song.