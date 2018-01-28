With the film industry having already started dishing out their awards, it’s time for the biggest names in music to gather for the 2018 Grammys.

Taking place at New York’s Madison Square Garden, this year’s ceremony will honour achievement from across genres in the world of music over the past 12 months.

This year’s Grammys are sure to provide plenty of A-list moments, particularly as Jay-Z is the artist with the most nominations, so we’re looking forward to seeing whether he and Beyoncé will be hitting the red carpet.

And speaking of the red carpet, following this year’s black dress protest at the Golden Globes, it seems the Time’s Up movement will also get a shout-out at the Grammys.

It’s been reported that stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora and Halsey will be showing their solidarity with the victims of sexual abuse by sporting white roses along with their usual attire.

After Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have the most nominations, with seven and six respectively. They’re also both confirmed to perform, as are some of our other favourite artists, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and Cardi B, while Best New Artist nominees SZA, Khalid, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara will also be taking to the stage.

