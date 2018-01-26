Stars hitting the red carpet at the Grammys this week will support the Time’s Up movement by wearing white roses. The decision was first reported on by Billboard and People in the States, and famous faces including Rita Ora, Kelly Clarkson and Halsey have all pledged their support ahead of Sunday’s (28 January) ceremony.

PA Archive/PA Images Rita Ora has pledged her support

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Kelly Clarkson will wear a white rose

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Meryl Streep arriving at the Golden Globes alongside Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Time’s Up was first organised by a group of female actors and when the website was launched, it featured a letter co-signed by 300 stars, including Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis and Uma Thurman. Money raised will go into a Legal Defense Fund to help anyone - no matter what industry they work in - who has come forward to report sexual harassment or abuse at work.