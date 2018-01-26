Stars hitting the red carpet at the Grammys this week will support the Time’s Up movement by wearing white roses.
The decision was first reported on by Billboard and People in the States, and famous faces including Rita Ora, Kelly Clarkson and Halsey have all pledged their support ahead of Sunday’s (28 January) ceremony.
The plan was devised by a new group called Voices in Entertainment, created by Meg Harkins, a Vice President at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait, head of rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records.
Explaining that they’ve contacted the Time’s Up movement, Karen told Billboard: “It’s very important that we stay on their message.
“The amount of work they have been able to do in just three short weeks is inspiring.”
Meg added: “It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies.”
“We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”
When the Golden Globes took place earlier this month, almost every single woman and man in attendance wore black to draw attention to Time’s Up, with many also wearing a pin with the movement’s logo.
Time’s Up was first organised by a group of female actors and when the website was launched, it featured a letter co-signed by 300 stars, including Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis and Uma Thurman.
Money raised will go into a Legal Defense Fund to help anyone - no matter what industry they work in - who has come forward to report sexual harassment or abuse at work.