Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance during the Grammy Awards in a skit taking aim at Donald Trump.
In a pre-recorded VT played during Sunday’s (28 January) ceremony, host James Corden was seen on the hunt for people to help him record a spoken word album of Michael Wolff’s White House exposé ‘Fire And Fury’.
After enlisting the likes of Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg to help him narrate the track and win next year’s Best Spoken Word Album prize, Trump’s former presidential rival was the final famous name to read from the book.
Hillary’s face was initially covered by the book, but she received huge cheers from the audience as she lowered it to reveal herself.
She then read out the infamous passage about Trump’s love of fast food, which reads: “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.”
Trump is yet to respond to the jibe, but US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley already slammed the skit on Twitter.
“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” she tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”
Sunday’s Grammys saw Bruno Mars win big on the night, taking home all six of the awards he was nominated for, including Album Of The Year.
The ‘Time’s Up’ also took centre stage when Janelle Monáe made an empowering speech when she introduced Kesha to the stage, who went on to give the performance of the night.