Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance during the Grammy Awards in a skit taking aim at Donald Trump.

In a pre-recorded VT played during Sunday’s (28 January) ceremony, host James Corden was seen on the hunt for people to help him record a spoken word album of Michael Wolff’s White House exposé ‘Fire And Fury’.

After enlisting the likes of Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg to help him narrate the track and win next year’s Best Spoken Word Album prize, Trump’s former presidential rival was the final famous name to read from the book.

Hillary’s face was initially covered by the book, but she received huge cheers from the audience as she lowered it to reveal herself.