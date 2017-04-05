All Sections
    05/04/2017 16:18 BST

    Grand National 2017: What Time Is The Race, How To Watch And Latest Weather Forecast

    40 runners will take on 30 fences at Aintree.

    The three-day Grand National meeting, best known for the eponymous Grand National race, is almost upon us.

    The four-and-a-half mile course will see 40 runners take on 30 fences at Aintree racecourse, which has hosted the race since 1839.

    What date is the Grand National?

    Saturday 8 April 2017.

    When does the Grand National start?

    A TV audience of more than 10million is expected to tune in to watch the race at 5.15pm. Along those watching at home, a 70,000 strong crowd will be at Aintree Racecourse to cheer on the horses.  

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Jockey David Mullins celebrates on Rule The World after winning in 2016 

    Who are the runners and riders in the Grand National?

    These are the current top 10 horses in the Betfair betting. Remember, the odds will change in the days and hours leading up to the race. Always check for the latest odds with your bookmaker.  

    Vieux Lion Rouge 11/1

    Jockey: T Scudamore

    Definitely Red 11/1

    Jockey: D Cook

    More of That 12/1

    Jockey: Unknown

    Blaklion 14/1

    Jockey: N Fehily

    Cause of Causes 14/1

    Jockey: Unknown

    One for Arthur 14/1

    Jockey: D Fox

    Pleasant Company 16/1

    Jockey: R Walsh

    The Last Samuri 16/1

    Jockey: D Bass

    Ucello Conti 16/1

    Jockey: D Jacob

    Saphir du Rheu 18/1

    Jockey: S Twiston-Davies

    For the full list of potential runners, click here.

    What’s the prize money for winning the Grand National?

    £1m.

    Who won the Grand National in 2016?

    Rule the World, ridden by jockey David Mullins.

    How to watch the Grand National Live

    The annual race festival at Aintree starts on Thursday 6 April and runs until Saturday 8 April. Each day will host seven races, with the first starting at 1.40pm on the dot.

    ITV has the broadcasting rights to air the festival live this year, with coverage starting at 2pm on each day. ITV Hub and itv.com/racing will also stream coverage. Ed Chamberlain will be presenting. Live radio commentary will air on Talksport.

    What’s the weather forecast for the Grand National?

    According to the Met Office, temperatures will range between 8C-10C on Thursday with only a 10% probability of rain, dipping slightly to 5C-10C on Friday with sunny intervals breaking up the cloud between 3-5pm for Ladies Day. By Saturday the mercury will range from 7C to a mighty 14C with sunny skies for the majority of the afternoon and just a 5% chance of rain.

