Grand National 2017: What Time Is The Race, How To Watch And Latest Weather Forecast

The three-day Grand National meeting, best known for the eponymous Grand National race, is almost upon us.

The four-and-a-half mile course will see 40 runners take on 30 fences at Aintree racecourse, which has hosted the race since 1839.

What date is the Grand National?

Saturday 8 April 2017.

When does the Grand National start?

A TV audience of more than 10million is expected to tune in to watch the race at 5.15pm. Along those watching at home, a 70,000 strong crowd will be at Aintree Racecourse to cheer on the horses.