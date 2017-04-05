Grand National 2017: What Time Is The Race, How To Watch And Latest Weather Forecast

The three-day Grand National meeting, best known for the eponymous Grand National race, is almost upon us.
The four-and-a-half mile course will see 40 runners take on 30 fences at Aintree racecourse, which has hosted the race since 1839.
What date is the Grand National?
Saturday 8 April 2017.
When does the Grand National start?
A TV audience of more than 10million is expected to tune in to watch the race at 5.15pm. Along those watching at home, a 70,000 strong crowd will be at Aintree Racecourse to cheer on the horses.
Who are the runners and riders in the Grand National?
These are the current top 10 horses in the Betfair betting. Remember, the odds will change in the days and hours leading up to the race. Always check for the latest odds with your bookmaker.
Vieux Lion Rouge 11/1
Jockey: T Scudamore
Definitely Red 11/1
Jockey: D Cook
More of That 12/1
Jockey: Unknown
Blaklion 14/1
Jockey: N Fehily
Cause of Causes 14/1
Jockey: Unknown
One for Arthur 14/1
Jockey: D Fox
Pleasant Company 16/1
Jockey: R Walsh
The Last Samuri 16/1
Jockey: D Bass
Ucello Conti 16/1
Jockey: D Jacob
Saphir du Rheu 18/1
Jockey: S Twiston-Davies
For the full list of potential runners, click here.
What’s the prize money for winning the Grand National?
£1m.
Who won the Grand National in 2016?
Rule the World, ridden by jockey David Mullins.
How to watch the Grand National Live
The annual race festival at Aintree starts on Thursday 6 April and runs until Saturday 8 April. Each day will host seven races, with the first starting at 1.40pm on the dot.
ITV has the broadcasting rights to air the festival live this year, with coverage starting at 2pm on each day. ITV Hub and itv.com/racing will also stream coverage. Ed Chamberlain will be presenting. Live radio commentary will air on Talksport.
What’s the weather forecast for the Grand National?
According to the Met Office, temperatures will range between 8C-10C on Thursday with only a 10% probability of rain, dipping slightly to 5C-10C on Friday with sunny intervals breaking up the cloud between 3-5pm for Ladies Day. By Saturday the mercury will range from 7C to a mighty 14C with sunny skies for the majority of the afternoon and just a 5% chance of rain.