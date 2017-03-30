Grandad Secretly Raises Kittens From His Garden Shed Against Wife's Wishes

Unbeknown to his wife, animal-lover Jimmy, from Puerto Rico, was secretly looking after a stray cat and her kittens in his tool shed - even though she had explicitly said he wasn’t allowed. 🙈

An 85-year-old man is melting hearts everywhere after his deepest, darkest (and most adorable) secret was exposed.

my grandpa let a stray cat have her kittens in his tool shed and now he's raising a bunch of cats behind my grandmas back bc she said no

Jimmy’s granddaughter Syl told The Dodo that her grandparents had never seen eye-to-eye when it came to animals. But their neighbourhood was full of stray cats and kindhearted Jimmy wanted to help them out.

So he decided to start feeding the cats by his tool shed, where he knew his wife wouldn’t venture.

One pregnant cat became particularly attached to Jimmy and, sure enough, she gave birth to a litter of kittens.

Jimmy took the cat mumma and her kittens into his care and tended to them from the confines of his tool-shed-turned-cat-nursery, without his wife knowing.

Syl said she wasn’t surprised by her grandpa’s antics as he is “really kind and has always loved animals”.

After three weeks of cat care, Jimmy’s wife discovered his adorable secret. And, unsurprisingly, she warmed to the idea of having them around.

“She’s okay with them staying there until they’re old enough to have new homes,” Syl said.

[H/T The Dodo]