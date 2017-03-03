Touching pictures of an elderly women with her therapy dog are giving us all the feels.

The 95-year-old, Winifred Lowe, suffers from Alzheimer’s and often becomes distressed, but luckily she now has a small Daschund on hand to soothe her.

Lowe’s grandson Richard Dawson, who is her live-in carer alongside his brother, shared adorable photos of the pair on Twitter.

“My 95-year-old Nan has Alzheimer’s, so she cries a lot and gets very angry and confused,” he explained. “We started borrowing a dog and now this happens.”