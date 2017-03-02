Great-Grandma Gets Her Groove On At Her 100th Birthday Party

A great-grandmother has proven that age ain’t nothing but a number, by dancing on her 100th birthday party.
The centenarian was filmed grooving to Bruno Mars ‘24K Magic by her great-granddaughter, who posted the video to Instagram.
The caption read: “I love my great grandma she’s a real one..!! I know where I get my attitude and my drinking from...”
The uplifting video has had thousands of views (and counting), with many users wishing her a very happy birthday.
We can’t stop watching.
-
Caters
When Martha Wallbank's granddaughter, Vita Cresswell, said she was getting married, the grandmother-of-four insisted on being the bridesmaid
.
Vita and her partner, Gary Whineray, were so excited by the suggestion they decided to move their wedding to Grandma Martha's 100th birthday.
Needless to say, Grandma Martha totally stole the show.
-
PA
Earlier this year great-granddad Jack Reynolds became the world's oldest person to receive their first tattoo - and he did it all for charity.
Reynolds went under the needle on his 104th birthday and had the words "Jacko 6.4.1912" tattooed on his upper arm.
In doing so he raised thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospice in North Derbyshire.
-
Redd Desmond Thomas
A photo of an elderly couple helping a young man with his tie melted our hearts when it went viral last year
.
The image was posted onto Facebook by Redd Desmond Thomas along with the caption: "The young guy sitting down was struggling with his tie. The woman in the red coat noticed, and asked 'Do you know how to tie it properly?' The young guy said 'No ma'am'.
"The older gentleman moved without hesitation (almost a reflex response) and gave him a step-by-step tutorial."
-
Diana Green
Diana Green is living proof that age is nothing but a number. The breast cancer survivor ran the 2016 London Marathon on her 82nd birthday in order to raise money for cancer research.Speaking to HuffPost UK before the race she said: "The crowds
are so wonderful, they really spur you on. I’m excited to be starting in the VIP section and spying some celebs!"
What a hero.
-
Jason Lyle Black/Youtube
Pianist Jason Lyle Black adapted music
from the film UP to create an tear-jerking film with his grandparents on their 60th wedding anniversary.
The adorable video showed the couple, both in their eighties, playing a tune from the film, while also zooming in on family photos of them over the years.