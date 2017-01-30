96-Year-Old Grandma Has Best Reaction To Using FaceTime For The First Time

A 96-year-old has reminded us how wonderful technology is with her utterly priceless response to using FaceTime for the first time.
Imgur user clemdawg82 posted a screenshot of her grandma using FaceTime, along with the caption: “My 96-year-old Meemaw’s reaction to her first FaceTime.
The image of the excited grandma has been viewed more than 200,000 times and in a later comment, her granddaughter described her as the “funniest and sassiest lady [she’s] ever known”.
We’d like to FaceTime Meemaw ourselves.