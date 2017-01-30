All Sections
    30/01/2017 11:35 GMT

    96-Year-Old Grandma Has Best Reaction To Using FaceTime For The First Time

    💗

    A 96-year-old has reminded us how wonderful technology is with her utterly priceless response to using FaceTime for the first time.

    Imgur user clemdawg82 posted a screenshot of her grandma using FaceTime, along with the caption: “My 96-year-old Meemaw’s reaction to her first FaceTime.

    “She’s a retired navy nurse and taught me all the necessary curse words at a young age. She’s also very excited about this ‘new’ technology.”

    My 96 year old Meemaw's reaction to her first face time.

    The image of the excited grandma has been viewed more than 200,000 times and in a later comment, her granddaughter described her as the “funniest and sassiest lady [she’s] ever known”.

    We’d like to FaceTime Meemaw ourselves. 

