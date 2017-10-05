A mum was left speechless with laughter when she opened an innocent-looking picture book given to her six-year-old daughter by her grandmother only to discover it was full of obscenities.
“I’m dying,” the mum called Tiffany, tweeted on 4 October. “My mum bought this book for my six-year-old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t.”
The book - ‘If Animals Could Talk’ by Carla Butwin and Josh Cassidy - is a book for adults, described as being “definitely not for all ages”.
The first page Tiffany saw when she opened the book was a polar bear saying: “I think I have a coke problem” and a kangaroo saying: “Where the fuck are my keys”.
Tiffany wrote: “I couldn’t even talk when I called [my mum].”
Within 24 hours, Tiffany’s tweet has had 35,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes. She started to share some more pages in the book.
There’s the foul-mouthed chick.
And the sausage dog hurling insults.
Despite not all being NSFW, all the pages Tiffany tweeted weren’t exactly suitable for kids.
As you’d expect, most people found the book hilarious.