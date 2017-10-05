A mum was left speechless with laughter when she opened an innocent-looking picture book given to her six-year-old daughter by her grandmother only to discover it was full of obscenities.

“I’m dying,” the mum called Tiffany, tweeted on 4 October. “My mum bought this book for my six-year-old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t.”

The book - ‘If Animals Could Talk’ by Carla Butwin and Josh Cassidy - is a book for adults, described as being “definitely not for all ages”.