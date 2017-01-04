2016 might not have been a great year for much, but for virtual reality it was truly glorious.

We saw not just one, but three major headsets released to the public in the form of the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and the PlayStation VR.

Of course what did people use their virtual reality headsets for? Scaring their older relatives, obviously.

We haven’t done the explicit research around this but you’ll probably find as many videos of parents and grandparents being scared witless using VR as you will actual owners using their own headsets.

It’s a tad mean, but it highlights something that very few of us will experience in our lifetimes: the chance to try a technology that truly feels revolutionary.

When it’s bad, virtual reality is confusing, painful and tiresome. When it’s good however, it’s unbelievably immersive.

For further evidence see below:

You should all be ashamed of yourselves....sort of.