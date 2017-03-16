73-Year-Old Grandpa Jim Was Stood Up For A Date And The Internet Is Devastated

Last weekend, 73-year-old grandpa Jim spruced himself up to go on a date.

He purchased flowers and chocolates then drove 45 minutes in order to meet the woman he’d been in touch with via Match.com.

But despite his huge efforts, romance wasn’t to be.

Jim, from California, was stood up and it’s the saddest thing we’ve read since Papaw’s grandchildren didn’t eat his burgers.