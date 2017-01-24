Childcare is one of the biggest challenges facing working parents, but one country hopes to find an easy solution to that.

The Turkish government has announced the launch of a pilot programme in February 2016 that will provide state salaries to grandmothers who take care of their grandchildren during work days.

The salary will offer an additional income of 400 Turkish lira on top of the grandparent’s pension, working out at about £85 per month, Al Monitor reported.

The scheme is a part of a programme in Turkey called ‘National Mobilisation in Working Life’, which aims to boost employment among working mothers.