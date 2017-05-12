All Sections
    12/05/2017 10:44 BST

    Glaswegian Gran's Badass Resignation Note Is The Ultimate Mic Drop Moment

    'Yee ha' 😭

    A grandmother pulled no punches when she handed in her notice.

    The Glaswegian woman, named Marlene, reportedly typed out a short and sweet letter of notice to her boss regarding the termination of her employment. 

    She wrote: “The joab’s crap and am leaving. I’ll no be back after June 30th. Canny wait. Good luck in getting some other mug to clean the place. Cheerio. Marlene.”

    At the end of the letter, she signed off with the words “Yee Ha”.

    A photo of the letter was shared on Twitter by Marlene’s granddaughter Kaitlyn, who found the whole thing absolutely hilarious. 

    It’s been retweeted more than 11,000 times and favourited almost 50,000.

    Here’s hoping Marlene doesn’t require a reference from Mr MacGillivray.  

