Glaswegian Gran's Badass Resignation Note Is The Ultimate Mic Drop Moment

A grandmother pulled no punches when she handed in her notice.

The Glaswegian woman, named Marlene, reportedly typed out a short and sweet letter of notice to her boss regarding the termination of her employment.

She wrote: “The joab’s crap and am leaving. I’ll no be back after June 30th. Canny wait. Good luck in getting some other mug to clean the place. Cheerio. Marlene.”

At the end of the letter, she signed off with the words “Yee Ha”.