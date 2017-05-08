Viewers of the show will be well acquainted with housekeeper Mrs Maguire (played by Tessa Peake-Jones ) and her tragic history of a husband who deserted her, and it seems this is taken straight from true life to the page.

James Runcie , who has penned six novels of the priest turned detective on which the hit show is based, tells us that, while he was growing up in the house of his father, the future Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie , there was a lady working in the house called… Mrs Maguire.

The residents of ‘Grantchester’ all feel like friends they’ve long known to the millions of fans of the ITV drama, but the writer tells HuffPostUK that, in fact, only one of the characters is based on a real person.

“Our secretary was called Mrs Maguire,” says James, “and her husband left her. When he did, she said the rudest thing she could think of, which was ‘Harpic’. She’s the only person who is real in the show.”

Growing up in the house of a vicar, James was well acquainted with the foibles of locals who came calling. He describes it, as “death did come to the door. It was an Oxfordshire village, there wasn’t any murder, but it was a life for my father that didn’t involve clocking off, just like that of Sidney Chambers”.

James said the stories of Sidney and his police inspector friend Geordie Keating were inspired by the life of his father before he moved to Lambeth Palace and became Archbishop, as well as providing a platform for thoughts about changing morality in post-war Britain.

“Sidney is my father, sort of,” confirms James. “He was born in the same year, 1921, fought in the same war and was a clergyman. So my dad was the starting point for the fiction, and it’s a way of talking about him, and keeping him alive and in my thoughts.

“But it’s also a way into thinking about what matters in the world, dare I say it, sermons, moral thoughts about what it’s been like for the past 40 years, how we got from there to here. It’s really a meditation, but it involves crime because that means you get to test your characters, find out what they’re prepared to stand up for, what they’re prepared to let go.

“It was also important to set it in 1950s Britain, post-war, pre-DNA forensics, the threat of the death penalty still around, and homosexuality still illegal. The hiding of things is crucial. It’s often about what is left unsaid in these stories.”

Although James Runcie professes himself surprised and delighted to have had the “extreme good fortune to catch James Norton on the up” and have him cast as the more than eligible Sidney Chambers, he in fact always had Robson Green in mind for Geordie, even when he was writing the books.

“He’s called Geordie, could I have tipped the wink any more to the producers of the show?”