Graphene Sieves Could Make Seawater Drinkable, Bringing Clean Water To Millions

Despite being just an atom thick, graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and a better conductor of electricity than copper.

Now the so-called miracle material can lay claim to another credential: the ability to make seawater drinkable.

Scientists at the University of Manchester, the birth place of graphene, have developed a graphene oxide sieve that can desalinate water.

Although it’s only been demonstrated in the lab, the breakthrough raises hopes that clean water could be brought to millions around the world who need it.