Graphic Eyelids: Makeup Inspo That Will Make You Forget Black Eyeliner

Everyone has a routine. How they wake up in the morning. When they usually have their coffee. If they put their “outfit of the day” on before their makeup or vice versa. And sometimes, we can fall into a rut with our beauty routine.

Putting your face on regularly can become monotonous. The same feline flick, the same bronzer, reaching for the same colour lip balm every day.

It’s time for a fresh start, which starts with how you’re using what’s in your makeup bag.

Here is some inspiration to make it look like your lids are dancing - a way to get you dancing. Even if it is just Monday morning and the weekend seems far away.