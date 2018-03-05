Incoming Grazia Editor Hattie Brett Calls Oscar Winners 'Fat'

Twitter Hattie Brett is due to start at Grazia in June

The incoming editor of Grazia has described this year’s Oscar winners as “so fat” just days after an edition of the magazine was published championing body positivity. Hattie Brett, who was appointed editor of the leading women’s magazine last month, wrote on Twitter while the ceremony was taking place: “Controversial opinion: why are all the Oscar winners so fat?” The tweet was subsequently deleted but has been passed on to HuffPost UK. When approached, Brett said she apologised “unreservedly” for any offence caused by what she described as “idiocy”.

The tweet from Brett which was deleted

Brett was most recently held the post of deputy lifestyle director at the Telegraph and was expected to start her new role at Grazia UK in June. Grazia’s bumper fashion issue last month featured a plus-size model among its cover stars, using the tagline “Stronger Together”. Interviewed for the issue, model Candice Huffine is described as “part of a pioneering wave of plus-sized models helping to redefine the rules of high fashion.” Huffine describes approaching modelling agencies as a teenager. “There were some really shocking moments,” she is quoted as saying. “I was told that I was the wrong size, that I had to lose 20lbs.” Brett is set to replace Natasha Pearlman, who stepped down after three years as editor at the magazine. She also tweeted during the ceremony: “Love how all the British nominees are the ones who need help for make up.”

