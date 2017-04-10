Extensive bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef has now occurred for the second year in a row, prompting fears that much of the coral has “zero prospect” of ever recovering. Not only that but our window to save the remainder of the World Heritage Site is “rapidly closing” say experts. The annual aerial survey of the Reef, from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, has confirmed scientist’s worst fears that approximately 1500km (900 miles) of additional coral have been bleached in just one year.

ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES

In 2016, a study revealed that 80-100% of the northern section was dead as a result of coral bleaching. That has now extended to the middle corridor, leaving only the southern third “unscathed”, according to Professor Terry Hughes. Although bleaching doesn’t necessarily mean dead coral, this back-to-back devastation is unprecedented in the history of the reef, which has only seen four bleachings ever, in 1998, 2002, 2016 and now 2017. It is particularly important because it takes at least a decade for even the fastest growing corals to recover, so mass bleaching events set only twelve months apart like this offer zero prospect of recovery for reef that was damaged in 2016.

ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES