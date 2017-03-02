'Great British Bake Off' Bosses 'Struggling To Find Replacements For Mel And Sue'

Channel 4 bosses are reportedly having trouble finding new hosts for ‘The Great British Bake Off’.
The broadcaster, who bought the rights to air the show from the BBC last year, is said to be finding it hard to find stars willing to replace old presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and and Sue Perkins.
The Sun has claimed a number of famous faces have turned down the chance to succeed the legendary hosts, not wanting to upset them.
Two such names include ‘The Last Leg’ comedian Josh Widdicombe and ‘Superfoods’ presenter Kate Quilton, according to the paper.
A source said: “Talks have stalled as to who will replace Mel and Sue as no one in a small industry wants to be seen to be stepping on their toes.
“Kate and Josh fitted the mould of what Love [Productions] and C4 want in a presenter, but it didn’t work out for one reason or another.”
They added: “They are determined to get the best possible presenters they can but they are still a while off yet because so many of the obvious candidates love ‘Bake Off’.
Other names who have been linked to the job include Richard Ayoade, Geri Horner and Scarlett Moffatt, while Davina McCall and Alan Carr have previously ruled themselves out of the role.
Last month, it was strongly rumoured bosses had found a replacement for Mary Berry in the shape of Prue Leith.
The ‘Great British Menu’ star confirmed she’d had talks about joining the show, alongside judge Paul Hollywood, who is the only surviving member of the on-screen team from the BBC era.
Meanwhile, Sue Perkins has claimed she may not be tuning in to the new series, admitting it will be “weird” to see a new line-up.
She told the Daily Mail: “We both wish it all the best. Hand on heart, I don’t know if I’d watch it, because that might be a bit weird, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want it to succeed in your absence.
“It was seven incredibly brilliant years. We loved every minute. And it’s going to be sad not to be doing it but we’ve got amazing memories. I don’t think it could’ve been better.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a Channel 4 spokesperson for comment.