'Great British Bake Off' Bosses 'Struggling To Find Replacements For Mel And Sue'

The broadcaster, who bought the rights to air the show from the BBC last year, is said to be finding it hard to find stars willing to replace old presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and and Sue Perkins .

The Sun has claimed a number of famous faces have turned down the chance to succeed the legendary hosts, not wanting to upset them.

Two such names include ‘The Last Leg’ comedian Josh Widdicombe and ‘Superfoods’ presenter Kate Quilton, according to the paper.

A source said: “Talks have stalled as to who will replace Mel and Sue as no one in a small industry wants to be seen to be stepping on their toes.

“Kate and Josh fitted the mould of what Love [Productions] and C4 want in a presenter, but it didn’t work out for one reason or another.”

They added: “They are determined to get the best possible presenters they can but they are still a while off yet because so many of the obvious candidates love ‘Bake Off’.

“No one wants to be the person who took it on and failed.”