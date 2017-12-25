'Great British Bake Off' Christmas Special 2017 - HuffPost Verdict

The ‘Bake Off’ Christmas special had all the right ingredients for the perfect festive treat.

Not only were fan favourites Selasi and Val back in the tent, but they served up some extra cheekiness as Paul and Prue put them through their paces.

But just because it was Christmas, it didn’t mean the judges were going to go lightly on the bakers, with Paul setting what he called “one of the hardest Christmas challenges” with the snow globe technical.

It provided some classic ‘Bake Off’ innuendo and edge-of-your-seat tension, as they moulded globes out of molten sugar substitutes - something which proved extra difficult watch after a lot a sherries.

The last 10 minutes of the episode saw producers really up the festivities though, as although the contestants were only competing to be crowned Christmas Star Baker, they went all out to create a winter wonderland for the announcement, complete with fake snow, a festive choir and Wizzard.

How warm and fuzzy we felt inside (although those aforementioned sherries probably contributed to that).

Spare a thought for them all though, as the episode was most likely filmed back in the summer, meaning they were probably more roasting than your Christmas turkey in all of that festive knitwear.