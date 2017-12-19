‘The Great British Bake Off’ gang is really getting in the Christmas spirit this year.

Not only have they already all enjoyed their own Christmas lunch together, but they’ve also shot their own music video of a festive classic.

Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have all teamed up to re-enact East 17′s iconic video for their 1994 hit ‘Stay Another Day’.

The clip sees the awesome foursome don the famous white parka jackets to transform into the 90s boyband that propelled Brian Harvey to fame.