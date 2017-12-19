‘The Great British Bake Off’ gang is really getting in the Christmas spirit this year.
Not only have they already all enjoyed their own Christmas lunch together, but they’ve also shot their own music video of a festive classic.
Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have all teamed up to re-enact East 17′s iconic video for their 1994 hit ‘Stay Another Day’.
The clip sees the awesome foursome don the famous white parka jackets to transform into the 90s boyband that propelled Brian Harvey to fame.
The skit will be one of the zanier moment from this year’s Christmas specials of ‘Bake Off’.
The episodes will see eight former contestants return to the tent to cook up some Yuletide treats and be crowned Christmas Star Baker.
Among those returning are series seven fan favourites Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah and series six’s Paul Jagger, who viewers will remember for his seriously impressive “bread lion”, which Paul described as “one of the best things I’ve seen in bread… ever.”
The ‘Bake Off’ specials air on Christmas Day at 7.40pm and New Year’s Day at 9pm on Channel 4.