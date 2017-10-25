All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Great British Bake Off' Fans Accuse Judges Of Bending Rules To Ensure Steven's Place In Final

    Some viewers have branded the result a fix.

    25/10/2017 08:44 BST | Updated 11 hours ago

    ‘Great British Bake Off’ fans got themselves all of a tizz during Tuesday (24 October) night’s semi final, accusing the show of bending the rules to keep Steven Carter-Bailey in the competition. 

    Some viewers were less than impressed when Paul Hollywood said he and Prue Leith would have to judge the bakers on their efforts in previous weeks, as the competition was too close to call. 

    Channel 4
    Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have been accused of bending 'Bake Off' rules

    The Channel 4 baking show usually sees the judge only use the contestant’s creations from that week to decide who will be going home. 

    But Paul explained on Tuesday’s episode: “Initially we have to have a look at this weekend closely and if that has still not drawn any obvious answers, it is so close, than yes you look back retrospectively on the whole series.

    “It has only happened a couple of times.”

    Channel 4
    Steven was put through to the final, despite having a terrible week

    The judges’ final decision revealed Stacey Hart just missed out on a place in the final, much to the chagrin of some fans, many of whom claimed it was fixed for Steven to go through:

    While Stacey’s weekend in the tent was far from perfect, Steven came second from last in the technical challenge and had a disaster in the showstopper round when his chocolate basket melted and his meringues cracked. 

    Channel 4
    Stacey has missed out on a place in the final

    However, he will battle it out to be crowned the winner of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2017 alongside Sophie Faldo and Kate Lyon in next week’s final. 

    ‘Bake Off’ concludes next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. 

    MORE:uktvuktvrealitythe great british bake offPaul Hollywood

