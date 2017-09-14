Channel 5 Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding in the 'CBB' house

It’s been a controversial seven days for the ‘Great British Bake Off’, after Noel and judge Paul Hollywood faced a backlash over a photo they posted on social media, for which they were accused of belittling gay sex. Then, over the weekend, Paul admitted he was “devastated” when a photo of him wearing a Nazi uniform at a fancy dress party 14 years ago began doing the rounds. He said in response: “I am absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone, the picture was taken 14 years ago en route to a Comedy TV Shows Themed New Year’s Eve Party and a group of us dressed up as characters from the classic TV show ‘Allo Allo’. “Everyone who knows me knows I am incredibly proud of the efforts of those, including my own grandfather, who fought against the Nazis during the war.”