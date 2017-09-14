Ofcom has confirmed that they’re assessing complaints made by ‘Great British Bake Off’ viewers, over a gag made by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in which he climbed out of one of the show’s fridges.
The throwaway moment rubbed a lot of ‘Bake Off’ fans up the wrong way, claiming it could prompt some of the show’s young viewers to try it themselves, which they suggested could end dangerously.
Following the controversy earlier this week, The Sun has since reported that media watchdog Ofcom has already received four times the number of complaints made by ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers, after Sarah Harding was seen groping Chad Johnson’s crotch over his underwear as they slept in bed together.
However, while this may seem like a lot, at the time of reporting, they’ve only actually received 24 complaints.
As is standard procedure, an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed that they would be “assessing” these viewers’ complaints, “before deciding whether or not to investigate”.
It’s been a controversial seven days for the ‘Great British Bake Off’, after Noel and judge Paul Hollywood faced a backlash over a photo they posted on social media, for which they were accused of belittling gay sex.
Then, over the weekend, Paul admitted he was “devastated” when a photo of him wearing a Nazi uniform at a fancy dress party 14 years ago began doing the rounds.
He said in response: “I am absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone, the picture was taken 14 years ago en route to a Comedy TV Shows Themed New Year’s Eve Party and a group of us dressed up as characters from the classic TV show ‘Allo Allo’.
“Everyone who knows me knows I am incredibly proud of the efforts of those, including my own grandfather, who fought against the Nazis during the war.”