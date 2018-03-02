‘Great British Bake Off’ winner John Whaite was branded a “twat” and a “bell end” by a fellow former contestants, after a joke about the show’s infamous bin-gate appeared on his Twitter. A picture of baker Diana Beard, who fans remember was responsible for taking Iain Watters’s Baked Alaska out of the freezer during the (b)incident, was posted on his account, along with the caption: “If you can’t be nice, be naaaasty.”

Twitter This tweet appeared on John Whaite's Twitter account

Iain, who defended Diana amid the backlash she received over the incident in 2014, hit back on Twitter: “Not cool you twat. Not sure what goes through your head, that you think this is the right thing to post.”

@John_Whaite .... not cool you twat. Not sure what goes through your head, that you think this is the right thing to post 🤔 — iain watters (@iain_watters) March 2, 2018

Series five winner, Nancy Birtwhistle, who appeared on the show alongside Diana and Iain, also spoke up for Diana. She tweeted: “My grandmother always instilled in me. ‘If you can’t say anything nice then you shouldn’t say anything at all’. #wisewords.”

My grandmother always instilled in me. “If you can’t say anything nice then you shouldn’t say anything at all”. #wisewords — Nancy Birtwhistle (@nancybbakes) March 2, 2018

Many other former ‘Bake Off’ stars also replied to John, including Diana and Ian’s series pal Luis Troyano, and series six bakers Richard Bur and Sandy Docherty. Luis tweeted: “Not great John to be honest. Diana has had a torrid time and the last thing she needs is this dragging up again.” ’“Why?” Sandy wrote. Richard fired back: “Piss off you [bell end].”

Piss off you 🕭🔚 — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) March 2, 2018

Why? — SANDY DOCHERTY (@SANDYDbakes) March 2, 2018

However, John has since said he did not post the offending tweet, claiming a friend has stolen his iPad, which was still logged into his social accounts. “The three highly offensive tweets from this morning were NOT from me, John Whaite. I apologise profusely for the offence caused,” he wrote. “iPad given to mate, didn’t log out of socials..” he said.

The three highly offensive tweets from this morning were NOT from me, John Whaite.



I apologise profusely for the offence caused. — John Whaite (@John_Whaite) March 2, 2018

iPad given to mate, didn’t log out of socials.. — John Whaite (@John_Whaite) March 2, 2018

He added he was “fuming” over the incident, agreeing with one follower that they were an “ex-mate now”.