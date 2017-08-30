GBBO-Style Food Mixer Is £265 Cheaper Than Kitchen Aid Used On The Show

Fans of 'The Great British Bake Off' will spend most Tuesday evenings salivating at the creations of show’s hopefuls.

While many are happy to drool from the sofa, others will be inspired to take things one step further and recreate their own versions.

The must-have item on any bakers list is a Kitchen Aid. But while they are stylish and effective, the product is a little on the pricey side - at £329.

That’s where Aldi comes in.

The discount supermarket is selling an Ambiano stand mixer for a fraction of the price - at £64.99, it’s £265 cheaper.

It looks just like the real thing.

“The go-to kitchen gadget for bakers and cake makers, this brilliant beater and mixer opens up a world of sweet and savoury possibilities,” Aldi’s site reads.

The Aldi mixer comes in four colours: red, grey, pearlescent cream and Champagne.