‘Great British Bake Off’ judge Paul Hollywood has been tipped to replace former co-star Mary Berry on the US version of the show.

Last year, Mary flew Stateside to appear on ‘The Great American Baking Show’, a Stateside twist on the show we know and love, where she served as a judge alongside pastry chef Johnny Luzzini.

The show wasn’t exactly a ratings smash, though, with The Sun claiming on Thursday (28 September) that Mary has been ditched for the second run, and replaced by Paul.