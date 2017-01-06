With ‘Great British Bake Off’ fans still bereft at the awesome foursome being split up after Paul Hollywood decided to move to Channel 4 with the show, they’ll be pleased to hear there’s no hard feelings - at least on Mel Giedroyc’s part anyway.

The presenter, who quit the show with Sue Perkins and Mary Berry over the C4 move, has insisted she’s still pals with the baker.

Ian West/PA Archive Paul Hollywood and Mel Giedroyc

Mel appeared on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ on Friday (6 January) when conversation turned to ‘Bake Off’.

When host Lorraine Kelly asked if she was still talking to Paul, despite the fact he chose not to remain loyal to the BBC, Mel insisted: “Listen, I love the guy genuinely.

“He’s a pal and a friend and I just don’t want any kind of hard feelings or bad vibes.

“We had seven years together and they were really fun, good years, so all good.”

Rex Mel appeared on 'Lorraine' to talk about 'Let It Shine'

The star also remained coy when Lorraine quizzed her about rumours of her, Sue and Mel teaming up on a new show for the BBC.

“Who knows? Stranger things have happened!” Mel cryptically teased.

It was reported earlier this week that Paul is being lined up to join Mary on the US version of the hit baking competition, which she helped launch last year.

The insider told The Sun there could even be some interest from British broadcasters to air the show too.

BBC Mary and Paul could reunite on a US version of 'Bake Off'

Channel 4 snatched the rights to air ‘Great British Bake Off’ from the BBC in September, prompting Mary, Mel and Sue to quit out of loyalty to the broadcaster. The final episodes featuring the foursome in the tent aired over Christmas, sparking an emotional response from viewers. Mel will be back on-screen hosting Gary Barlow’s new BBC talent show, ‘Let It Shine’, which begins on Saturday (7 January). ‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.

