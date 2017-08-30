The Great British Bake Off's Debut On Channel 4 Sparked Some Inspired Memes

Excuse the pun, but there was a lot of humble pie being eaten across the UK following the return of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ last night.

Many fans had already made their minds up about the new presenting line-up before the show had even made its Channel 4 debut.

But just minutes into the first episode of the eighth series, many viewers took to social media to admit they were still loving the show - and new presenting duo Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as new judge Prue Leith.

Which, of course, generated a whole host of memes...

#GBBO is a little like Brexit, a huge panic, then it turns out the thing is actually better than before! 👍🏽@Channel4 pic.twitter.com/FJJByEoiLa — Jordan Kendall (@jord_kendall) August 30, 2017

Mary, Mel, and Sue were all fantastic, but I'm completely content with the way Prue, Noel and Sandi have stepped into the new #GBBO 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Pa85cskVUT — Marie (@msqu) August 30, 2017

Me last year" I'm never watching Bakeoff again"

Me Tonight #GBBO pic.twitter.com/5kq0NeILYl — Stacey (@stacey_k1992) August 29, 2017

#gbbo isn't the same, but it's not as bad as I thought it would be. I miss Mary, but I'm going to stick with it. pic.twitter.com/tg6TPAVoaw — Tanya Burr (@TanyaBurr) August 29, 2017

The moment you realize that Mary Berry isnt coming back to Bake Off.#GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/QmRvqHwxUh — Matt Bentley (@JustMattBentley) August 29, 2017

Paul Hollywood gave out two handshakes tonight on #GBBO and then there's me like @Mikey_Lavin pic.twitter.com/i5X7vj2TXk — Radio X (@RadioX) August 30, 2017

Finally watched an epi of #GBBO and realized what ppls talking about pic.twitter.com/as3QvNMBpQ — Zee (@mzihao) August 30, 2017

However, there was one new addition to the Channel 4 show, that wasn’t quite so popular...

Every time I start getting into it they slam us with an ad break... #GBBO pic.twitter.com/05waKuh4QQ — Matt Bentley (@JustMattBentley) August 29, 2017

When you get emotionally invested in the baking, and then... ad break *mic drop* #GBBO pic.twitter.com/k7tNBc9yYq — Natalie Butler (@NatalieButkins) August 29, 2017

*ad break*

A collective groan is heard across Britain. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bGzle6oIa6 — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) August 29, 2017

Who knew left wing @Channel4 were such natural capitalists. 182 ad breaks and 2, yes TWO sponsors for one show. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/iVI5tznOrX — Jordan Kendall (@jord_kendall) August 30, 2017

Because why have just one sponsor when you can have two??? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xFRgAfsDbM — daisy has no friends (@destinesiia) August 30, 2017

But there’s always one...

12 Most Controversial 'Great British Bake Off' Moments