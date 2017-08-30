The Great British Bake Off's Debut On Channel 4 Sparked Some Inspired Memes

Excuse the pun, but there was a lot of humble pie being eaten across the UK following the return of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ last night.
Many fans had already made their minds up about the new presenting line-up before the show had even made its Channel 4 debut.
But just minutes into the first episode of the eighth series, many viewers took to social media to admit they were still loving the show - and new presenting duo Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as new judge Prue Leith.
Which, of course, generated a whole host of memes...
However, there was one new addition to the Channel 4 show, that wasn’t quite so popular...
But there’s always one...
