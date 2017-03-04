All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/03/2017 11:05 GMT

    ‘Great British Bake Off’: Michel Roux Jr Admits He’d Be A ‘Fool’ To Turn Down The Show

    'It's still a little up in the air isn't it, who's going to do what?'

    Michel Roux Jr is doing nothing to stop speculation that he could be appearing on Channel 4’s ‘Great British Bake Off’, and has admitted that he’d be a “fool” to turn the show down.

    The broadcaster is yet to announce replacements for Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and in a new interview, Michel states that he would be tempted to sign up.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Michel Roux Jr

    He tells the Sun: “I’d be a fool not to consider taking part if I’m asked.

    “It’s a fantastic show and has inspired so many people to bake, in the same way MasterChef has inspired people to cook.

    “It’s also motivated children to have a go and be interested in food.

    “That’s just fantastic. But it’s still a little up in the air, isn’t it, who’s going to do what? I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Mary decided to stay loyal to the BBC when the programme was sold to Channel 4

    The Michelin star chef was first linked with the show back in January, when he was pictured on a test shoot with Paul Hollywood, Frances Atkins and Rachel Allen, sparking speculation that they could be the new ‘Bake Off’ team.

    However, it was recently reported that the hunt for a new team is still ongoing, with a source claiming that bosses aren’t finding it easy.

    “They are determined to get the best possible presenters they can but they are still a while off yet because so many of the obvious candidates love ‘Bake Off’,” a source said earlier this week. “No one wants to be the person who took it on and failed.”

