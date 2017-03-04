Michel Roux Jr is doing nothing to stop speculation that he could be appearing on Channel 4’s ‘Great British Bake Off’, and has admitted that he’d be a “fool” to turn the show down.
The broadcaster is yet to announce replacements for Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and in a new interview, Michel states that he would be tempted to sign up.
He tells the Sun: “I’d be a fool not to consider taking part if I’m asked.
“It’s a fantastic show and has inspired so many people to bake, in the same way MasterChef has inspired people to cook.
“It’s also motivated children to have a go and be interested in food.
“That’s just fantastic. But it’s still a little up in the air, isn’t it, who’s going to do what? I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The Michelin star chef was first linked with the show back in January, when he was pictured on a test shoot with Paul Hollywood, Frances Atkins and Rachel Allen, sparking speculation that they could be the new ‘Bake Off’ team.
However, it was recently reported that the hunt for a new team is still ongoing, with a source claiming that bosses aren’t finding it easy.
“They are determined to get the best possible presenters they can but they are still a while off yet because so many of the obvious candidates love ‘Bake Off’,” a source said earlier this week. “No one wants to be the person who took it on and failed.”