TV chef Prue Leith has blasted rumours surrounding her appointment as a new judge on the ‘Great British Bake Off’, particularly in relation to reports around how much she’d be earning, as “complete nonsense”.

In the past few weeks, Prue has repeatedly been named as a potential replacement for Mary Berry, following her departure from the show when it was announced that Love Productions had sold it to Channel 4.

While Prue herself sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she admitted to having had meetings with ‘Bake Off’ bosses, she’s now thrown the brakes on fresh speculation, insisting that she is yet to be offered the job.