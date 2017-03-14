All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/03/2017 14:03 GMT

    Prue Leith Blasts 'Great British Bake Off' Rumours, Amid Claims She'll Earn 'Three Times As Much As Mary Berry'

    'It’s complete nonsense.'

    TV chef Prue Leith has blasted rumours surrounding her appointment as a new judge on the ‘Great British Bake Off’, particularly in relation to reports around how much she’d be earning, as “complete nonsense”.

    In the past few weeks, Prue has repeatedly been named as a potential replacement for Mary Berry, following her departure from the show when it was announced that Love Productions had sold it to Channel 4.

    While Prue herself sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she admitted to having had meetings with ‘Bake Off’ bosses, she’s now thrown the brakes on fresh speculation, insisting that she is yet to be offered the job.

    Colin McPherson via Getty Images
    Prue Leith

    Following claims she’d be earning three times as much as Mary Berry if she were to take over on ‘Bake Off’, she said (via PA): “I believe I’m about to be paid about a quarter of a million pounds or something and I’ve got a deal. It’s complete nonsense.”

    She then added that she’d “not signed any contract”, but did reveal: “I’ve not got the job yet. I hope to have it – I have no idea if I will.”

    But while she said she’d be thrilled to bag the job, she did have concerns it could backfire, joking: “It’s a bit scary following Mary, but I don’t want to do a Chris Evans.”

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Mary Berry's 'Bake Off' days are behind her

    Former ‘Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain previously made a similar comment about the show’s upcoming move, remarking: I might just watch the first series [on Channel 4] just to criticise a little bit. We just don’t want a repetition of ‘Top Gear’ do we?”

    The new series of ‘Bake Off’ is expected to debut on Channel 4 later this year, while it was recently revealed that Nadiya had bagged a new show on the BBC, teaming up with Zoe Ball, Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager for ‘The Big Family Cooking Show’.

    READ MORE:

    • Jo Brand
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      The obvious choice - Jo fits in well with the 'Bake Off' brand (IF YOU'LL PARDON THE PUN) having hosted spin-off show extra slice for the past three years.

      She was also named the bookies' favourite, more or less as soon as Mel and Sue announced they were stepping down.
    • Davina McCall
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Channel 4 and Davina go way back, with 'Big Brother', 'The Million Pound Drop' and 'The Jump' all among the projects she's worked with on C4 in the past.

      On Twitter, hers is the name we keep seeing crop up time and time again, either from people crying out for her to get the job, or pleading with Channel 4 not to give it to her.
    • Alan Carr
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
      Another of Channel 4's go-tos, Alan at the helm of 'Bake Off' would be a complete change in direction for the show, with his energy and buoyant enthusiasm contrasting heavily with Mel and Sue's more subdued and laidback approach to presenting.
    • Nadiya Hussain and Tamal Ray
      BBC
      Reigning champ Nadiya has already forged a successful career as a TV personality for herself, and it didn't even take her a year after she won, so putting her in charge might seem like a natural progression.

      In our opinion, it would be a bit too obvious, though, but we'd definitely be in favour of her forming a new double act with runner-up Tamal, with whom she got along like a house on fire in their days on 'GBBO'.
    • John Whaite
      Steve MeddleITVRexShutterstock
      That said, John Whaite has always held a special place in 'Bake Off' fans' hearts since his victory in the third season.

      Like Nadiya, he too has managed to bag himself a career in TV, so we wouldn't be surprised if the offer fell at his feet either.
    • Olly Murs and Caroline Flack
      Doug Peters/Doug Peters
      'Ready... set... BAKE... no wait... erm... not yet, don't bake yet. OH WAIT. No, do bake. So yeah... bake. Sorry about that.'
    • Julian Clary
      Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images
      He might seem like a bit of a left-of-field choice for the gig, but when you think about it, he's a perfect fit for 'Bake Off'.

      Julian is the undisputed king of innuendo, and his soft-spoken style lends itself perfectly to the 'Bake Off' tent.

      He's also become a dab hand at light entertainment since his 'CBB' days, appearing on the panel of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar', as well as fronting 'Nature Nuts' and appearing on 'Give A Dog A Home'.
    • Geri Horner
      Doug Peters/Doug Peters
      Anyone who's been keeping an eye on Geri's Instagram page will know she's become a baking devotee since her winning stint on celebrity 'Bake Off', and this video of her interviewing Avril Lavigne proves she's certainly got a unique interviewing style.

      Hmmm.... maybe not.
    • Emma Willis
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Another star whose name has repeatedly been cropping up.

      Emma must be so stressed out interviewing the stars of 'Celebrity Big Brother' twice a year that we'd be quite happy for her to land a presenting gig that's a bit more... calming.
    • Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
      Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
      OH BUT DON'T YOU SEE? They aren't doing it. And they felt the need to tell us this in one the least funny celebrity 'pranks' in recent memory, at the height of 'Bake Off' mania.
    MORE:uktv uk celebrityMary Berrythe great british bake offbake offprue leith

    Conversations