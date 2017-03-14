TV chef Prue Leith has blasted rumours surrounding her appointment as a new judge on the ‘Great British Bake Off’, particularly in relation to reports around how much she’d be earning, as “complete nonsense”.
In the past few weeks, Prue has repeatedly been named as a potential replacement for Mary Berry, following her departure from the show when it was announced that Love Productions had sold it to Channel 4.
While Prue herself sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she admitted to having had meetings with ‘Bake Off’ bosses, she’s now thrown the brakes on fresh speculation, insisting that she is yet to be offered the job.
Following claims she’d be earning three times as much as Mary Berry if she were to take over on ‘Bake Off’, she said (via PA): “I believe I’m about to be paid about a quarter of a million pounds or something and I’ve got a deal. It’s complete nonsense.”
She then added that she’d “not signed any contract”, but did reveal: “I’ve not got the job yet. I hope to have it – I have no idea if I will.”
But while she said she’d be thrilled to bag the job, she did have concerns it could backfire, joking: “It’s a bit scary following Mary, but I don’t want to do a Chris Evans.”
Former ‘Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain previously made a similar comment about the show’s upcoming move, remarking: “I might just watch the first series [on Channel 4] just to criticise a little bit. We just don’t want a repetition of ‘Top Gear’ do we?”
The new series of ‘Bake Off’ is expected to debut on Channel 4 later this year, while it was recently revealed that Nadiya had bagged a new show on the BBC, teaming up with Zoe Ball, Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager for ‘The Big Family Cooking Show’.
