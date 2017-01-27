Paul Hollywood has been spotted filming with a host of other TV cooks, sparking rumours bosses are trying out new faces for ‘The Great British Bake Off’. Michel Roux Jr, Frances Atkins and Rachel Allen have all been photographed attending a so-called “test shoot” with Paul at a London location earlier this week. In pictures published by the Daily Mail, the foursome can all be seen arriving at a venue in Tooting for secret filming, believed to be for the Channel 4 version of ‘Bake Off’.

PA/BBC/UKTV Paul Hollywood, Frances Atkins, Michel Roux Jr. and Rachel Allen

Producers are on the hunt for Mary Berry’s replacement, after she quit the series when Channel 4 poached the rights to the show, out of loyalty to the BBC. Two-Michelin star chef Michel has plenty of on-screen experience, having served as a judge on ‘MasterChef The Professionals’, and hosted ‘Saturday Kitchen’. Rachel is best known in Ireland for her RTE show ‘Rachel Allen: Bake!’, and has also hosted Good Food series ‘Market Kitchen’. Frances most recently appeared on ‘The Great British Menu’, and is also head chef at the Yorke Arms in Nidderdale, North Yorkshire, which has earned her a Michelin star. The Daily Mail has also claimed Chef and cookery writer Lady Claire Macdonald was also spotted at the location.

Andrew Milligan/PA Archive It's been claimed Lady Claire Macdonald was also spotted at the test shoot

BBC Claire Clark has also been linked to the role

Channel 4 is also in need of some presenters, after Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins also quit the show in the wake of its channel move. The broadcaster has also confirmed the new series will air this year, after the BBC backed down in their fight to enforce a clause in their contract, which could have delayed C4’s version until 2018.