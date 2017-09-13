‘The Great British Bake Off’ has come under fire from unimpressed viewers after host Noel Fielding hid in a fridge.

On Tuesday’s (12 September) episode, presenter Sandi Toksvig was seen opening one of the large fridges in the ‘Bake Off’ tent to reveal her co-host Noel inside.

After Noel tells the bakers they don’t have much time left to complete their challenge, Sandi closes the door on him.

Channel 4 'Bake Off' hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig gag didn't go down well with viewers.

The scene didn’t go down well with many viewers, who slammed Channel 4 for being “stupid” and “irresponsible”.

Outraged they'd show climbing into a fridge being fun on @GBBOUK. Super fun when kids do it and suffocate - nice one @Channel4. #GBBO — A. Fergusson-Cooper (@alexanderfc) September 12, 2017

Children have accidentally died playing inside fridges & freezers. What was @Channel4 thinking of putting #GBBO presenter in a fridge? — Calum Polwart (@ShinyBlackShoe) September 12, 2017

#C4 How stupid can you be ?

You should never shut people in a Fridge even for comic effect ! Children are watching this ! #GBBO — neil watkins (@welshope) September 12, 2017

Not sure shutting someone in a fridge was clever on #GBBO when kids watching it — Scott Elliott (@ScottElliott10) September 12, 2017

#GBBO Great British Bake Off - Noel Fielding hiding and being shut in a fridge by Sandi Toksvig. Great message to all the kids watching. — Wayne Martin (@waynem207) September 12, 2017

How idiotic can #GBBO get! Shutting @noelfielding11 in a fridge/freezer! As a mother @sanditoksvig should know better 😡 — Carolyn (@shotokancas) September 12, 2017

Well done @channel4 - showing a man hiding in a fridge. Children have died doing that. Not funny. #GBBO — BennettsFieldBunny (@BennettsField) September 12, 2017

As this is often watched by families, hiding in a fridge might not have been the best idea ... — eclectichomelife (@eclectichome2) September 12, 2017

Shocking. So dangerous. How could this get onto a family program. Wouldn't happen on the beeb. — ABL (@omanidragon) September 12, 2017

@Channel4

Bloody insane!



Pandering to the lowest common denominator again!



Extremely irresponsible. — Lord D 🎩 🍸 (@TweedDuncan) September 12, 2017

Unbelievable. who thought this a joke. ? — mrs reed (@mrs8reid) September 12, 2017

Seriously, hiding in a fridge? What do health & safety have to say about that? #GBBO — Emma Bell (@emmabell13) September 12, 2017

Living for my mother getting pissed off at how irresponsible Noel fielding is for getting in a fridge #gbbo — Caitlin (@caitmainwaring) September 12, 2017

It didn’t help that the Channel 4’s official Twitter account also tweeted a clip of the moment, which was captioned: “Just when you thought Noel Fielding couldn’t get any cooler.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

It’s not the first time Noel Fielding has found himself in hot water with fans of the show.

Earlier this month, the presenter was accused of demeaning gay sex for a joke, after sharing a picture on social media.

The former ‘Mighty Boosh’ star was keen to deny reports of a feud between him and long-standing judge Paul Hollywood, but his way of doing so was not well-received by everyone. He posted a picture of himself and Paul simulating a gay sex act, along with the caption: “This should put to rest any rumours that me and blue eyes @PaulHollywood don’t get on :) ha ha ha x.”

This should put to rest any rumours that me and blue eyes @PaulHollywood don't get on :) ha ha ha x pic.twitter.com/BAfilTUnOf — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) September 5, 2017

However, the tweet was met negatively by some fans on Twitter, who claimed the picture was “offensive” and “tasteless”.

As well as fridge-gate, Tuesday’s episode of ‘Bake Off’ also happened to be an absolute filth-fest.

There were so many innuendos strewn across the 70-minute episode, that even Mary Berry would have been left blushing.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

