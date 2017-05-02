Former ‘Mighty Boosh’ star Julian Barratt has challenged The Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig to a fight - and it’s all Noel Fielding’s fault. Noel’s former comedy co-star aired his thoughts about him joining Sandi as a co-host on the baking competition, and fumed about his partner in crime being stolen from him. Appearing on an episode of ‘BUILD’ on Tuesday (2 May) alongside Simon Farnaby, Julian also admitted he thought it was an “intriguing” move for Noel.

“I turned it down initially,” he joked. “I said, ‘there’s got to be somebody else who’s interested in it. A friend of mine, Noel - you might want to look into. He’s very interested in baking,’ so they went straight to him. “I think it’s intriguing. He’s injecting his surreal virus into the mainstream.” He continued: “I’m a bit angry with Toksvig - she’s the new me. I might have to publicly fight her, or have some Twitter spat with Toksvig.”

BBC Julian with Noel Fielding in their 'Mighty Boosh' days

Simon clearly loved the suggestion, adding: “I would like to see a fight between you and Sandi Toksvig. I think you would come off quite badly.” “She is short and powerful and she would probably take me down quick,” Julian lamented. “I’m tall, so when I go down, I go down hard. “She’d aikido me to the ground and cover me with buns.” Now there’s an image. ‘Bake Off’ fans were divided when Noel was officially unveiled as one of the new co-hosts of Channel 4’s upcoming version, replacing previous presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

BBC Noel is one of the new stars of 'The Great British Bake Off'

The show moved to the network after they poached it from the BBC, in a £75million deal last September. Prue Leith will also join the returning Paul Hollywood as a judge, replacing Mary Berry, who quit the show out of loyalty to the BBC. ‘Great British Bake Off’ launches on Channel 4 later this year. Watch the full interview with Julian and Simon in the video below...