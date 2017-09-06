‘Great British Bake Off’ stars Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood have been accused of demeaning gay sex for a joke, after sharing a picture on social media.
Former ‘Mighty Boosh’ star Noel, who is one of the new hosts of the hit baking show, was keen to deny reports of a feud between him and the long-standing judge, but his latest way of doing so was not well-received by everyone.
He posted a picture of himself and Paul simulating anal sex, along with the caption: “This should put to rest any rumours that me and blue eyes @PaulHollywood don’t get on :) ha ha ha x.”
However, this way met negatively by some fans on Twitter, who claimed the picture was offensive:
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Noel and Paul for comment, and is awaiting a response.
It had previously been claimed Paul and Noel failed to hit it off after Noel was brought on board with Sandi Toksvig as the new hosts of ‘Bake Off’, following its move to Channel 4.
A source told The Sun: “They’re chalk and cheese. Noel is offbeat, whereas Paul can be gruff and by-the-book. When they met, Noel realised how little they have in common.”
A representative for Noel dismissed the story at the time, insisting he and Paul “get on great”.
Paul also spoke out, telling The Sun: “I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end.”
‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues next Tuesday (12 September) at 8pm on Channel 4.