‘Great British Bake Off’ stars Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood have been accused of demeaning gay sex for a joke, after sharing a picture on social media.

Former ‘Mighty Boosh’ star Noel, who is one of the new hosts of the hit baking show, was keen to deny reports of a feud between him and the long-standing judge, but his latest way of doing so was not well-received by everyone.

This should put to rest any rumours that me and blue eyes @PaulHollywood don't get on :) ha ha ha x pic.twitter.com/BAfilTUnOf — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) September 5, 2017

He posted a picture of himself and Paul simulating anal sex, along with the caption: “This should put to rest any rumours that me and blue eyes @PaulHollywood don’t get on :) ha ha ha x.”

However, this way met negatively by some fans on Twitter, who claimed the picture was offensive:

Gay sex isn't there for your cheap & nasty humour.



Rethink your attitude, please*.



*I've responded more patiently than most might. — Alun Saunders 🏳️‍🌈 (@alunsaunders) September 5, 2017

I like you @noelfielding11, but you've got some growing up to do. I'd expect this of Paul (not that that's ok) but not of you. — Evelyn Clegg (@Evie_tweeting) September 5, 2017

Hahaha yeah it's funny because gays like bumming pic.twitter.com/PvyOmpGbb9 — Olly Barter (@OllyBarter) September 5, 2017

He's so clever and funny. And it's really great and not at all damaging when the punchline to a joke is "they're gay". — David (@david_s_barker) September 6, 2017

mmmmmmmmmmmmmm homophobia — Jack May (@JackO_May) September 5, 2017

This is so tasteless. — Joséphine de Staël (@JdeStael) September 5, 2017

maybe grow up and find humour in something other than the idea of being gay — Shyam (@pronouncedsham) September 5, 2017

Omg the gays. ha ha ha x pic.twitter.com/0pwxVFDhzD — Michael (@coolLikeMike) September 5, 2017

Like that Noel Fielding haha me and Paul Hollywood are gay together picture? Fucking burn it. — ●smellin' of troy● (@acuthberto) September 6, 2017

Straight guys pretending to be gay HAHAHAHAHAHA.



How did you guys think of something so hilarious?@noelfielding11@PaulHollywood? #bakeoff https://t.co/c6xZ8MAmCE — HalfWrite (@HalfWrite) September 5, 2017

GAY SEX IS HILARIOUS GUYS HAHAHAHA https://t.co/N8Hx35OIXl — Dylan B Jones (@dylanbjones) September 5, 2017

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Noel and Paul for comment, and is awaiting a response.

It had previously been claimed Paul and Noel failed to hit it off after Noel was brought on board with Sandi Toksvig as the new hosts of ‘Bake Off’, following its move to Channel 4.

A representative for Noel dismissed the story at the time, insisting he and Paul “get on great”.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues next Tuesday (12 September) at 8pm on Channel 4.

