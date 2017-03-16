Addressing his new job, the ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian says: “’GBBO’ is one of my favourite shows. “I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.” Noel and Sandi will be filling Mel and Sue’s roles, and the ‘QI’ host adds: “It is an extraordinary honour to part of this national treasure of a show. Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Mary Berry opted to stay with the BBC when 'Bake Off' was sold to Channel 4

“The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do. “I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show.” And as you’d expect, Paul seems pretty pleased to be part of a judging duo again.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Noel is well-known for the BBC Three comedy 'The Mighty Boosh'