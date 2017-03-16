Channel 4 have announced the line-up for their version of ‘Great British Bake Off’, revealing that Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be joining Paul Hollywood.
Prue and Sandi have already been linked to the roles on a number of occasions, but it’s fair to say that Noel’s appointment is a total curveball.
Addressing his new job, the ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian says: “’GBBO’ is one of my favourite shows.
“I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”
Noel and Sandi will be filling Mel and Sue’s roles, and the ‘QI’ host adds: “It is an extraordinary honour to part of this national treasure of a show. Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business.
“The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.
“I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show.”
And as you’d expect, Paul seems pretty pleased to be part of a judging duo again.
“I could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show,” he says. “Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”
Channel 4 have taken their time searching for a new team to replace Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who all opted to stay loyal to the BBC when ‘GBBO’ was sold.
As recently as earlier this week, Prue admitted she wasn’t sure if she had the job yet, stating: “I’ve not got the job yet. I hope to have it – I have no idea if I will.”
The news is bound to disappoint more than a few stars who fancied themselves for the show, and Michel Roux Jr is one of many who admitted he’d be a “fool” to say no to the job.