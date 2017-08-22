With all its cuddly charm, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ is about as far removed from rock and roll as you can get - or so we thought. New presenter Noel Fielding has revealed that it was his friend, Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian, who actually told him to sign up for the baking show following its move from the BBC to Channel 4.

Channel 4 The new 'Bake Off' team (l-r) Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith

The Mighty Boosh star made the unlikely claim at the show’s launch at Channel 4’s London HQ, admitting he has the rocker to thank for his new job. Noel said: “I was always a fan of the show. A friend of mine Serge from Kasabian said ‘oh you should get on it, it’s great, you’ll love it’. So I sort of watched it back to back and really enjoyed it and thought it had such a nice vibe. “I don’t bake or anything so when they asked me to do it I was really staggered. “I just thought it was too good an opportunity. I also really wanted to work with Sandi. I thought we could do something good together.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Sergio Pizzorno convinced Noel to get involved in the baking show.

The Sandi who Noel is referring to, is of course, Sandi Toksvig, who is helming the good ship ‘Bake Off’ alongside Noel, after former presenters Mel and Sue quit the show after Channel 4 bought the rights. “That’s the different worlds we come from,” Sandi said. “I’m not really sure who Serge from Kasabian is (laughs).” Noel adds: “What I didn’t realise was I was going to have to actually put the tent up. It took about three weeks.” TV’s newest double act also revealed what the most difficult thing about their new job was - and they were unanimous in their answer - sending an amateur baker home each week. “That’s the only thing that’s really hard,” Noel says. Sandi adds that things often got emotional in that famous tent, saying: “There’s a fair amount of tears. You get so involved.” ‘The Great British Bake Off’ airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.