Prue Leith has revealed she had secret talks with Mary Berry before joining ‘The Great British Bake Off’ as she was “anxious” find out more about Paul Hollywood.

The restaurateur and cookery writer was named as Mary’s replacement on the hit baking show last week, ahead of its relaunch on Channel 4 later this year.

But before signing on the dotted line, Prue called the former judge to find out if she’d be able to work with Paul, who is the only original ‘Bake Off’ star who stayed with the show after the BBC lost the rights to air it.