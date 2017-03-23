Prue Leith has revealed she had secret talks with Mary Berry before joining ‘The Great British Bake Off’ as she was “anxious” find out more about Paul Hollywood.
The restaurateur and cookery writer was named as Mary’s replacement on the hit baking show last week, ahead of its relaunch on Channel 4 later this year.
But before signing on the dotted line, Prue called the former judge to find out if she’d be able to work with Paul, who is the only original ‘Bake Off’ star who stayed with the show after the BBC lost the rights to air it.
Speaking to The Sun, Prue said: “When Mary said she wasn’t going with it, I’ll confess I thought, ‘I’d quite like that job’.
“So I rang her up before I took the job to find out about Paul. I was very anxious to know. She said he was lovely, so that was OK.”
Prue also admitted she hadn’t heard of new co-host Noel Fielding, who is replacing Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins with Sandi Toksvig.
“I’ve only heard of him because my children just adored him. They don’t watch ‘Bake Off’ but they do watch him,” she said.
“I think what would have been fatal is if they had tried to simply do exactly the same thing and replace Mary with someone very like Mary and to replace Sue and Mel with similar cookie-girl comedians,” she added.
Mary previously admitted she had no idea who Noel was prior to the announcement, while his appointment has also been defended by Sandi, following a mixed reception from fans.
She told The Telegraph: “He is a huge fan of the show. I’m absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I’ll bring to it. That’s all you can do, right?
“I love him. We’re good friends. He’s going to dress better than me, but other than that we’re all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do.”
Paul also met with Noel for the first time on Wednesday (22 March), tweeting:
He previously admitted he’s “really excited” to get to work with his new colleagues, claiming Prue reminded him of his mother-in-law.
‘The Great British Bake Off’ is expected to launch on Channel 4 later this year.