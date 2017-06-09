Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Ruby Tandoh branded Jamie Oliver a “prick”, as she launched an attack on celebrity chefs for not getting political.

The baker was infuriated with some of her contemporaries for failing to speak out on Thursday’s (8 June) general election.

Taking to Twitter, she accused big names of “staying suspiciously silent”, implying they had a duty to pipe up as their fortunes are “built on a kind and inclusive ethos”.

Rex/Shutterstock Ruby Tandoh

“Sorry but silence makes you a Tory,” Ruby wrote. “If you think some ideological non-partisan thing is more valuable than getting a Labour government in, get lost.”

She added: “Imagine being silent on this incredibly important election just because you don’t want to lose out on a couple of Tories buying your cookbook.”

lots of big names staying suspiciously silent today despite their entire fortune/following being

built on a ~kind and inclusive~ ethos — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

sorry but silence makes you a tory. if u think some ideological non-partisan thing is more valuable than getting a Labour govt in, get lost — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

i'm looking at lots of big names in food btw but frankly i don't know why i'm surprised — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

imagine being silent on this incredibly important election just cos you don't wanna lose out on a couple of tories buying your cookbook — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

She then began @ing various names in the cookery world, including Nigella Lawson, the Hairy Bikers and Nigel Slater.

But her most shocking tweet was sent to Jamie, simply writing: “You prick.”

@NigelSlater don't leave us hanging pls — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

Ruby then took aim at ‘Bake Off’ judge Paul Hollywood, but explained how she couldn’t ask for his opinion as he’d previously blocked her on the social networking site:

i'd ask paul hollywood why he hasn't publicly stood up for the many (not the few) but i got blocked long ago lol 🙃 — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) June 8, 2017

She previously branded him a “peacocking man child” after it was revealed he would be moving to Channel 4 when the broadcaster bought the rights to air ‘Bake Off’, accusing him of “lingering wherever the money is”.

She tweeted: “This, from a man who turned up to work revving a rental Lamborghini. Or was it a Ferrari? I don’t remember, the air was thick with testosterone.”

Ruby’s latest rant is also not the first time she’s hit out other celebrity chefs either, as she previously blasted Nigella Lawson and Tom Kerridge in an astonishing attack last month.

