Sandi Toksvig has jumped to the defence of her new co-host Noel Fielding, insisting he’s the right choice to present the new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’.
Last month, it was confirmed that Sandi and Noel would be replacing Mel and Sue in the ‘Bake Off’ tent, when the show makes its debut on Channel 4 later in the year.
However, while the news came as a shock to many, Sandi has insisted that the former ‘Mighty Boosh’ star is up to the job.
She told The Telegraph: “He is a huge fan of the show. I’m absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I’ll bring to it. That’s all you can do, right?
“I love him. We’re good friends. He’s going to dress better than me, but other than that we’re all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do.”
Sandi previously expressed her excitement to work with Noel when the announcement was first made, insisting: “Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business.
“The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only downside is that he has much better dress sense that I do.”
One person less excited about Noel’s appointment as new ‘Bake Off’ host is departing judge Mary Berry, who admitted this week that she’d never actually heard of him.
Awks.
While Noel and Sandi will be stepping into Mel and Sue’s shoes, Mary will be replaced by TV cookery expert, Prue Leith.
Paul Hollywood is the only member of the original ‘Bake Off’ team making the jump to Channel 4, admitting he’s “really excited” to get to work with his new colleagues.