    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/08/2017 13:09 BST | Updated 16/08/2017 16:22 BST

    When Does ‘Great British Bake Off’ Start? Channel 4 Confirm August Start Date

    And there's not long to wait.

    Channel 4 has confirmed when ‘The Great British Bake Off’ will be back on our screens, and announced the show is moving to a Tuesday night slot.

    The channel’s inaugural series of ‘Bake Off’ will begin airing on Tuesday 29 August at 8pm.

    Channel 4
    The new look 'Bake Off' team 

    All eyes will be on Channel 4 to see if they can maintain the impressive viewing figures managed by the BBC.

    The 2016 series opener saw over 11 million people tune in and by the October finale, more than 14 million were watching.

    The broadcaster has made one key change to accommodate the adverts that will now break up the programme, with Broadcast reporting that it will now run for 75 minutes, in order to make sure the action doesn’t have to be cut short.

    Channel 4 revealed their first ‘Bake Off’ trailer earlier this month, making the bold decision to not include the new judging and presenting team in the clip.

    *UPDATE* Following this news, the BBC announced plans to move their new show ‘Big Family Cookery Showdown’ to Tuesdays, so that the two do not clash. Read the full story here.

