The American version of ‘Great British Bake Off’ has been pulled from the air mid-series, following allegations of sexual harassment made against one of its stars, Johnny Iuzzini.

Last week, the third series of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ began airing on ABC in the US, with Paul Hollywood serving as a judge alongside Iuzzini.

However, last month four women came forward to allege that they suffered “sexual harassment” and “abuse” while working for the American pastry chef, as reported by Mic.