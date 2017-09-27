We’re halfway through this year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’, and just as we’re all entering the post-summer comfort food zone, Pudding Week arrived right on cue. Here’s what we learned... 1.The PHH (Paul Hollywood Handshake) is being (ahem) handed out left, right and centre

Yes, the standard this year is incredibly high, but Pudding Week saw not one, not two, but three PHH’s in the space of five minutes (well done Yan, Steven and Stacey). The only problem with this is that they’re diminishing in value. Has ol’ blue eyes simply gone soft? Less is more Paul, less is more. 2. Penis-shaped anything is never not funny

Channel 4

Another week, another phallic-shaped offering - this time courtesy of Yan. “If you’re going to serve a cake, serve it phallic,” she said as she offered up her molten chocolate puddings in the shape of a penis. “You’ve got to be careful how you serve this,” host Sandi told (the highly amused) Paul Hollywood. It just never gets old, does it? 3. Prue’s (oven) gloves are off

Week Five saw Prue take it up several notches when it came to dishing out her critques, and she wasn’t sugar-coating anything. “That’s not custard, it’s a huge mistake,” she told Kate. Then, when she was served up some molten chocolate and peanut cakes (also made by poor old Kate) host Noel Fielding told her and co-judge Paul to “enjoy”, to which Prue hit back “I don’t think we will”. Harsh. 4. Noel Fielding was brilliantly Noel Fielding

RT if you would sacrifice your last chocolate pudding for a cuddle with Noel. #PuddingWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zbKTtcJUF1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 26, 2017

When Liam didn’t get a PHH for his Bakewell effort, he was offered a ‘Fielding Fondle’ instead. Will this now replace the ever-present Paul Hollywood Handshake? We wouldn’t bet against it. Another highlight was Noel’s take on how to deal with Pudding Week ‘stodge’, telling the bakers: “If I see any stodge creeping into the tent – get out. The thing about stodge is, when you tell stodge to leave the tent, it will do it slowly.” Sound advice, that. 5. Steven’s American flag trifle terrine Showstopper was just that

This week’s Showstopper called for an ornamental trifle with a baked element. Easy peasy right? Well no, but Steven aced it in the looks department at least, after serving up a star spangled banger of a creation, complete with piped stars and stripes. Shame Paul thought it was “rubbery”. Sometimes looks really are everything. ‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues with Pastry Week next Tuesday (3 Oct) at 8pm on Channel 4.