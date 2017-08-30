We may only be one episode into the new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’, but bookies have already named a favourite to walk away from the tent as winner.

And perhaps unexpectedly, it isn’t Steven - who was crowned Star Baker in the series opener - who bookies reckon will win.

Channel 4 The 'GBBO' presenters and judges with this year's bakers

Instead they’ve named Sophie as the baker most likely to triumph this year, with odds of 2/5, though Steven is admittedly close behind at 3/1.

Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Sophie looks highly competent and you can see her being very consistent, whilst Flo was a revelation as the cheeky Granny.

“Steven was sensational as the star baker but he will struggle to keep up those standards and he might just have peaked too early.”

The odds on Flo winning are currently 6/1, while the rest of them are as follows:

Julia: 10/1

Liam: 12/1

Tom: 12/1

Yan: 12/1

Chris: 14/1

James: 16/1

Kate: 16/1

Stacey: 16/1

The inaugural episode of Channel 4’s first series of ‘Bake Off’ was a hit with critics and fans, though for many, the adverts were an unwelcome addition.

The channel’s Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunt also shared her joy when the record-breaking viewing figures were revealed on Wednesday (30 August) morning.

“I am delighted millions watched the new team put 12 magnificent bakers through their paces,” she said. “It’s the largest share of young audiences we’ve had for a show for over a decade.”

