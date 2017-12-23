This year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ champ Sophie Faldo has admitted that friends and family of the finalists may have placed bets on her winning knowing who had won the competition ahead of the televised final. Guests are invited along to watch the winner being crowned champion of the Channel 4 baking competition, giving them insider knowledge on the winner weeks before everyone else.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Sophie Faldo

She told The Sun: “One hundred or so people already know because contestants invite friends and family to the picnic. Some will sneakily place a bet.” However, anyone doing so would have broken the clause in the Non Disclosure Agreement that everyone attending the final has to sign. Love Productions, who make the Channel 4 series, said it had received no proof of confidentiality breaches but would take any evidence “seriously”. A massive 8.9 million of us watched Sophie Faldo bake her way to victory, beating off stiff competition from runners-up Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon.

PA Wire/PA Images The 2017 'Bake Off' finalists (l-r) Kate Lyon, Steven Carter-Bailey and Sophie Faldo