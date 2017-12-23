All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ‘Great British Bake Off’ Winner Sophie Faldo Admits People Might Have Placed Bets Knowing She Had Won

    Show bosses are not happy.

    23/12/2017 09:11 GMT

    This year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ champ Sophie Faldo has admitted that friends and family of the finalists may have placed bets on her winning knowing who had won the competition ahead of the televised final.

    Guests are invited along to watch the winner being crowned champion of the Channel 4 baking competition, giving them insider knowledge on the winner weeks before everyone else.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Sophie Faldo

    She told The Sun: “One hundred or so people already know because contestants invite friends and family to the picnic. Some will sneakily place a bet.”

    However, anyone doing so would have broken the clause in the Non Disclosure Agreement that everyone attending the final has to sign.

    Love Productions, who make the Channel 4 series, said it had received no proof of confidentiality breaches but would take any evidence “seriously”.

    A massive 8.9 million of us watched Sophie Faldo bake her way to victory, beating off stiff competition from runners-up Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The 2017 'Bake Off' finalists (l-r) Kate Lyon, Steven Carter-Bailey and Sophie Faldo

    Meanwhile, the ‘Bake Off’ gang is really getting in the Christmas spirit this year.

    Not only have they already all enjoyed their own Christmas lunch together, but they’ve also shot their own music video of a festive classic.

    Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have all teamed up to re-enact East 17′s iconic video for their 1994 hit ‘Stay Another Day’.

    The clip sees the awesome foursome don the famous white parka jackets to transform into the 90s boyband that propelled Brian Harvey to fame.

    The skit will be one of the zanier moment from this year’s Christmas specials of ‘Bake Off’.

    Conversations