Sophie Faldo has revealed what she plans to do next, after being crowned winner of ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2017.

The former Army officer triumphed over Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey in the final on Tuesday (31 October) night, impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her selections of bread, ginger biscuits and stunning entremet cake.

And like many previous winners, Sophie hopes to turn her attention to cooking full-time (though we really hope she sticks at learning to become a stuntwoman too).

“I never ever dreamed I would get to the final, let alone winning, so I am not sure where I will go from here,” she said (via the Sun). “It would be wonderful to write a patisserie book but let’s see what comes my way. I would like to try travelling the world for inspiration for starters.”