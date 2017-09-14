Flo Atkins’ baking skills might not have cut the mustard on this year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’, but the 71-year-old has another we-didn’t-see-that-coming talent up her (rolled-up) sleeves.

Flo, who was eliminated from this week’s ‘Bake Off’ when she came unstuck in Bread Week, has revealed herself to be really rather good at rapping.

Yep, Flo spits rhymes.

And to prove it, the Liverpudlian granny did just that on ‘Bake Off: An Extra Slice’, when she took on the legendary Sugar Hill number ‘Rapper’s Delight’.

Believe us, it really is something to behold and it’s made us love Flo (Rida) even more (we didn’t think this was possible).

Get her booked in for Glastonbury 2019 now.

Watch Flo in action in the clip above.

‘Bake Off: An Extra Slice’ airs on Thursdays at 10pm on Channel 4.